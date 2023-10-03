Podcast 820: Fabio Monesi Raw undulating Italian groove.

Italian DJ-producer Fabio Monesi has quickly carved out a solid reputation through a unique, rough and ready sound that lands somewhere between vintage, dusty Chicago house and analog-driven hardware techno. You can hear this across Piano Vandals, his latest album, which is available on Ron Morelli’s L.I.E.S. label. The majority of his earlier work has surfaced on Wilson Records, a vinyl-only imprint that has welcomed Chicago pioneers Gene Hunt and Jordan Fields. (Monesi also heads up the Hardmoon London and Lunar Orbiter Program labels.) That includes Parasol Dance, his previous album in 2015, and a string of high quality EPs. And to think all this dates back to his teenage years when he taught himself to mix and some friends who worked for some Milanese clubs gave him the chance to play his first set. Recorded last month in Milan, Monesi’s podcast is filled with stripped-back classic New York and Chicago House cuts, many taken from his latest album. Expect reverb drenched drum programming and scratchy hi hats—and raw undulating Italian groove.

01. What have you been up to recently?

I have been working a lot in the studio. Running more than three record labels and several side projects is not an easy game when you do everything by yourself.

02. What have you been listening to?

I have always been a huge fan of old school hip-hop, that’s what I mostly listen to during my road trips.

03. Tell me about the new album. What can we expect?

The album came along in a very natural way. I usually spend a few weeks in the studio where I try to be focussed and I usually end up with around about two or three good ideas per session. The album is a clear tribute to what influenced me most over the years: the raw sound of Chicago house and the big snares and dreamy synths of the ’80s new wave. I tried to mix my romantic vision of the music, notable in those sexy pads and strings, together with my passion for the raw sound of the analog drum machines, while always keeping an eye to the dancing needs!

04. Where did you record this mix?

I recorded this mix in my current Milan studio.

05. What setup did you use?

I used two Technics SL-1200, the same I started my DJ career with, and two Pioneer CDJs.

06. How did you choose the tracks that you’ve included?

I selected some of my current favorites of the month, some tracks from the album, and a few old gems.

I tried to mix the recent favorites, the old gems, and the personal productions in one mix and I tried to give a good balance between what you can listen to while driving your car or working from home and what you could listen to during one of my DJ sets.

07. How does it compare to what we might hear you play out?

When I DJ my main goal is seeing the people dancing and having fun, so in a podcast I can also play something that I would never have the chance to play in a club. In this case I have to say that I tried to be as close as possible with what I would have played the day I recorded the mix.

08. What’s next on your horizon?

I have many side projects that I try to keep alive. Sometimes it can be hard as I always do everything by myself but this is what makes me feel alive. I am going to keep pushing my music through as many projects as possible as I get bored very easily after a certain period with a specific sound. I am also working on my first US and China tour for 2024 so I cannot wait to meet new people, new cultures, and to finally be where everything started!

Tracklisting



01. Fabio Monesi “Jack The Crow” (L.I.E.S Records)

02. Fabio Monesi “The Piano Vandals” (L.I.E.S Records)

03. Fabio Monesi “Future Brain” (L.I.E.S Records)

04. Fabio Monesi “Harmony” (L.I.E.S Records)

05. Fabio Monesi “Moonriver” (Vocal Mix) (L.I.E.S Records)

06. Fabio Monesi “Moonriver” (Instrumental) (L.I.E.S Records)

07. Fabio Monesi “Kit The Dog” (L.I.E.S Records)

08. Fabio Monesi “Critical Rhythm” (L.I.E.S Records)