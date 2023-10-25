Podcast 823: Lukid Gritty angular breaks and gorgeous melted ambience.

Earlier this month, Luke Blair, who is better known as Lukid, returned with his first solo album in more than a decade: Tilt, on his own Glum label. Across its 11 tracks, the album delivers a refined take on the London DJ-producer’s frayed yet bittersweet sound which has become his signature across his previous releases on Ninja Tune, Warp’s Arcola imprint, and Actress’ Werk Discs—which is where he released Lonely At the Top, his previous album, in 2012. Since then, Blair has been busy with Refreshers, an outlet for his more dancefloor focussed productions, and Rezzett, a duo with Jackson Bailey. Together, they’ve released a series of grotty records on The Trilogy Tapes, including Meant Like This in April. (With Simon Lord, Blair also makes psychedelic pop as Arclight, and he also scores for film and television.) Recorded recently in his north London apartment, Blair’s XLR8R podcast is simple, repetitive, and stripped-back, yet also sophisticated; each track is rife with granular beauty and interlocking melodic flourishes—which frankly is a perfect reflection of Lukid. Tune in for just under an hour of gritty angularity and gorgeous melted ambience.

01. What have you been up to lately?

I’ve been making music, making mixes, watching films, cooking, wasting time on the internet, that sort of thing.

02. What have you been listening to?

All sorts of stuff. I had a long day of travel yesterday and listened to a lot of early Dipset and the new Alan Partridge audiobook.

03. What is it that appeals to you about dance music?

I can’t say it appeals to me more than any other type of music really. I am a music man at heart; if it moves me then that’s what matters.

04. Where and when did you record this mix?

A couple of weeks ago at my home in North London.

05. How did you go about choosing the tracks?

It’s a combination of music that I’ve played recently on my NTS show, and things I have played out the last couple of times I’ve DJd.

06. What can the listener expect?

Be ready to ride the big dipper of the mixed metaphor. Be ready to dip your hands in the lucky bag of life, gather the storm clouds of fantasy, and anoint your own genius!

07. How does it compare to what we might hear you play out live?

It’s pretty similar I think, although I might bottle out of playing a couple of the weirder tracks if I’m being honest with myself!

08. What’s next on your horizon?

Making music, making mixes, watching films, cooking, wasting time on the internet, that sort of thing.

Tracklisting

01. The Inquisition “A Day and Forever” (Radioactive Lamb)

02. Icytwat “Need U” (Self Released)

03. тпсб “Are You Still Hurt” (Blackest Ever Black)

04. Jana Rush “Make Bitches Cum” (Planet Mu)

05. Elbis Rever “Conmigo” (Self Released)

06. Gruuel “Nobody’s Daughter” (Self Released)

07. Eric Schmid “808s” (Voor’s Screen Door Remix) (Triest Editions)

08. Gossiwor2 “Shatter” (5GateTemple)

09. NPLGNN “Hazy Pit” (Youth)

10. JB Glazer “Palace” (33 33)

11. Shamos “H2” (Self Released)

12. Morgan Louis “Only1” (White Material)

13. Station Bass “Bass” (Original Mix 2) (Hydraulic Records)

14. Gus Cantor “Redemtion Mix” (Lost Domain)

15. Model Home “LET ET GO” (Self Released)

16. Bonnie Baxter “Wanna Fuq” (Hausu Mountain)

17. DJ Crazy 013 “Montagem Dilatação Hipnótica 5.0 (Theusxdh Remix)” (Self Released)

18. DJ Bizz “Untitled” (Vinyl Addiction)