Podcast 825: Woody92 Experimental electronics and deep structured rhythms from Holland.

Woody92 is something of a hidden gem of the thriving Dutch electronic music community. As a DJ, he explores psycho-active strains of left-field electronics, rhythmic tribalism, and hypnotic techno, showcasing an inherent focus in finding and contextualizing his favorite finds. Born in the unassuming town of Delft on the west coast of Holland, he began by collecting rhythm-based electronic music and going to raves. Meanwhile, he discovered ambient, drone, IDM and psychedelic techno, all of which shaped him as a music curator. “You can say that all those so-called genres got influenced by each other, and translate my being as a DJ,” he told XLR8R. Today, Woody92 can be found DJing all over Europe, and releasing new music on his own label, Omen Wapta. (In July, he released Add Interaction, a new EP from Loek Frey.) For this week’s XLR8R podcast, he has delivered a rare studio mix, recorded in his Delft studio late last month. Tune in for just shy of two hours of experimental electronics and deep structured rhythms of the highest order.

01. What have you been up to recently?

We’re finalizing the Dooha Ritus performance project we premiered at Amsterdam Dance Event in collaboration with a museum from Zaandam called Het HEM and Horst from Bruxelles, in a brutalist church in the south of Amsterdam. It’s a multidisciplinary performance in a circle shaped octagon, where two performers, Arad Inbar and Samuel Pereira, dressed in the garments of clothing designer Armia Yousefi, did a modern approach on a spiritual and folklorish dance music that was composed by Loek Frey and Harald Uunk. Two producers who released and will release on Omen Wapta. Damn it was amazing and so beautiful.

02. What have you been listening to?

Recently I’ve been going through a lot of music that I got from new artists that I’m selecting and hopefully will come out on the label next year. I must say that it takes a lot of time to really dive into it and listen to it over and over again, so actually that’s where my focus lies now.

03. Where and when did you record this mix?

A couple days ago I’ve recorded this mix in Delft.

04. What can the listener expect?

My initial idea behind this mix is to make an organic, breathing, and deep structured listening mix. Balance it out between dissolving membranes and psycho-strained tempo changes. And gliding amorphously just above the dappled phosphorescent landscape of my own realm, respiratory pattern taking over, tactile feelings will take the lead.

05. How did you choose the tracks you’ve included?

The mix I did for XLR8R is the outcome of all those tunes I’ve collected. So you can say that it’s a tribute to all the talented producers I’m working with. It also includes bits that my younger brother Floid and I build. I’m so lucky and grateful to have a brother like that. I always try to find the right balance of identical references in tracks, so that each track has his own story, but in the bigger picture brings you on a journey that gets its grip on your brain.

06. How does it compare to what we hear you play out?

I think there is almost no difference between what I’ve recorded for XLR8R and what I play out. And the idea behind this mix was actually to show my taste of sounds of what I’m known for. I always try to tell stories with my DJ sets as well as my mixes. So I hope this outcome translates well!

07. What’s up next?

What I already mentioned: there are releases lined up with new artists who have not released on the Omen Wapta label yet. Besides that, I’m starting to work on a promising AV project with visual artist Tharim Cornelisse. And I’m more than hyped about next year, with some little tours around the globe and exciting shows already planned.

XLR8R Subscribers can download the podcast below. If you’re not an XLR8R subscriber, you can read more about it and subscribe here.