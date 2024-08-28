Podcast 866: Van Boom Abrasive sonics from Kuwait.

Born and raised in Kuwait, Van Boom is an outsider at home—an artist inhibited by the obligation to limit his self-expression due to the top-down restrictions local to the region. He pursued music after discovering techno music online. “As an artist in Kuwait, I often feel that there are many limitations that others may not fully understand,” he told XLR8R. “However, being exposed to the scene abroad from online communities has been a privilege, helping me pave a path I never expected to gain recognition for.” His music was first unleashed on the EP frown in 2019 and the following year’s MORFEUS EP for London’s ANBA label, and in the years since he’s featured on a number of shows on NTS and been tapped for Boiler Room‘s Hard Dance mix series. In 2022, his debut album, Prosthetics, found a fitting home on Varg2TM’s Cease 2 Exist label, representing his dedication to exploring the wide-ranging possibilities of hard-hitting techno music. For this week’s XLR8R podcast, he has compiled an hour of various strains of typically abrasive sonics.

01. What have you been up to lately?

I’ve been away from the scene for nearly a year, and now that I’m back in my hometown, Kuwait, things feel more peaceful and different – almost surreal. I recently released my EP, NUBORNE, and I’ve been pouring my energy into new projects with a stronger focus on live performances.

02. What have you been listening to?

It’s a lot of Kali Malone music.

03. What is it that appeals to you about dance music?

It’s always been the atmosphere of an industrial landscape that draws me in. It captures the essence of sounds from raw blends and mechanical energy, with hypnotic rhythms that convey a powerful and cathartic layer.

04. Where and when did you record this mix?

I record my mixes and tracks in my bedroom in Kuwait; it’s the only time and space where I feel comfortable to construct.

05. How did you go about choosing the tracks?

It’s about finding the right balance in sound, whether it’s impactful or focused on complex sound design. This balance allows me to discover more and highlight the value within the scope of the artist’s work.

06. What can the listener expect?

A lot of noise!

07. What’s next on your horizon?

As of now, I’m working on multiple projects with new artists I’m quietly producing. I’m also gearing up for my upcoming Fall Tour in Europe, starting on August 30, which I’m really excited about. It’s a fantastic form of escapism, but we’ll see what the future holds.

XLR8R Subscribers can download the podcast below. If you’re not an XLR8R subscriber, you can read more about it and subscribe here.

Tracklisting

01. Ship Sket “Perverting Baile” (Self-Release)

02. Teya Logos “THIS IS MY BODY” (Self-Release)

03. Shygirl “Slime” (Van Boom Remix) (Unreleased)

04. Klahrk “On The Circuit” feat. Kattie (Self-Release)

05. Lag Switch “Abyss Watcher” (Self-Release)

06. SlugoS “La Toca” (Gomboc Records)

07. Alex Farell “Dance Murderer” (NineTimesNine)

08. Spiderwrap “Downshift” (NO BORDERS)

09. Diasiva “Grappling” (Bedouin Records)

10. Rob Zombie “Superbeast” (Van Boom Remix) (Unreleased)

11. Chrissie “Loneliest Girl” (Self-Release)

12. 00ff1a “rusted ◌” feat. sv1 (KAVARI Remix) (Self-Release)

13. A Body Without “Sigil Mutant Modality” (Mutant Modality)

14. Maze DK “Tramp The Street” (Mutant Modality)

15. Varg2TM “DNA PLAY” feat. Bladee & Ecco2k (Oblinof Edit) (Self-Release)

16. Neurite “Black Eyes Caedite Eos” (Caedite Eos)

17. KLAUDIO “60 ⍕ X 60 8” (Self-Release)

18. Estoc “SAVE PISS!” (estoc x bbymutha x re4) (Self-Release)

19. KFR “There is Something I Can’t Find” feat.Maya Alkhateri (Unreleased)

20. Escha & Ytem “Knightsbridge Lady Soup” (Sea Cucumber)