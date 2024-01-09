XLR8R Podcast 833: AshTreJinkins Vaporous ambient and dub-wise rhythms.

Towards the end of last year, AshTreJinkins—the Fresno, Los Angeles beat-maker, producer, and rapper—released IT’S TRASH NOW on the mighty Leaving Records. It’s an album of lo-fi, gritty jams but it’s also “a screed, a manifesto, a series of abstracted diary entries, and/or a catalog of feelings experienced in half-remembered dreams.” It’s the latest evolution of an artist who has gone through various iterations, though Low End Theory, where he cut his teeth as a DJ-producer, low-end hip-hop, techno and even experimental and left-field deep house. Whatever it is, it’s masterfully proceed—each track or EP a little known treasure of each of these genres. (That includes “Love Fast,” a track he contributed to XLR8R+) IT’S TRASH NOW is no different, and for this week’s podcast AshTreJinkins has stepped away from his usual house and techno DJ sets to spin us some of the records that lIE behind it: Vladislav Delay, Space Afrika, Andreas Tilliander, and more. So, kick back for just under an hour of vaporous ambient and dub-wise rhythms.

01. What have you been up to recently?

I was in Los Angeles recently catching up with family and friends. I had a show and decided to extend my trip to catch up with people before I vanish for a while.

02. What have you been listening to?

Lately, I’ve been listening to Vladislav Delay’s Multila album, and the score for “Deep Red” by Goblin. I’m pretty obsessed with that score!

03. How was your 2023?

It wasn’t bad, but it wasn’t great either. I’m very glad my IT’S TRASH NOW album is out, and I’m glad I made Dakim say “wtf was that track you played” after my 404 day set. Really the only two highlights of that year!

04. When and where did you record this mix?

In my bedroom with FL Studio 21. I just faded the tracks in and out, it was a simple process.

05. What setup did you use?

Just FL studio 21 and my mouse.

06. How did you choose the tracks you’ve included?

I chose those tracks to show the many influences of the album I dropped so people can get an idea of where the inspiration of that album came from. I have been listening to those artists for the last three years.

07. How does it compare to what we might hear you play out live?

It doesn’t compare honestly. I usually get booked for house or techno sets or “beats” sets. The only time I played a set similar to this mix is when I played Sustain Release in New York in 2021. Actually, I played a set similar to this when I played a show for the In Sheeps Clothings and Motion Ward showcase. So only twice have I played a set similar to this mix.

08. What’s next on your horizon?

More techno and house records from me that I’m releasing with a few solid record labels. I would love to say who but I don’t think I can leak that information just yet. I’m also starting my own record label called Buried Light. I have been slowly working on my next Apron Records release, too.

Tracklisting



01. AshTreJinkins “exhausted” (Schematic Records)

02. Rest Symbol “6” (An1ma)

03. Delarosa “Idris” (Intro) (Clock Wise Records)

04. Shuttle358 “Models Of My Life” (12k)

05. Tilman Ehrhorn “Clear” (milleplateauxmedia)

06. SND “Untitled” (mille plateaux)

07. Marow “e.coli” (mille plateaux)

08. Vladislav Delay “Raamat” (2020 Remaster) (keplar)

09. Andreas Tilliander “Vibetan” (mille plateaux)

10. SND “Circa 1666” (mille plateaux)

11. Loom “Isolex 03” (mille plateaux)

12. Space Afrika “gwabh” (sferic)