Anne Müller Signs to Erased Tapes for Debut Album 'Heliopause' LP is out November 22.

Müller is a cellist and composer based in Berlin. She’s well-known in the Erased Tapes universe for her work on Nils Frahm’s All Melody, Victoria, and the collaborative 7fingers; as well as Ólafur Arnalds & Frahm’s Collaborative Works, and Lubomyr Melnyk’s Fallen Trees. She has amassed over 60 credits since 2007.

Heliopause is described by the London label as “a solo record in every sense of the word,” in that Müller wrote, recorded, arranged, and produced it all.

It’s named after the boundary where the sun’s wind ceases to have influence. The name struck a chord with Müller since the two voyagers sent on an exploratory mission 42 years ago recently crossed the Heliopause, entering into interstellar space and losing power from our own sun. Müller recognized herself in this moment, not only approaching the same age, but also breaking new ground; having long relied on collaboration, she’s now venturing into the unknown with her first solo statement.

“Heliopause marks the end of a long journey but also the start of voyages to explore strange new worlds,” she explains.

In advance of the album’s release, Müller has shared “Nummer 2,” the second piece she ever wrote.

Tracklisting

01. Being Anne

02. Solo? Repeat!

03. Nummer 2

04. Aarhus / Reminiscences

05. Drifting Circles

06. Heliopause

Heliopause LP is out November 22.