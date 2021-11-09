STL, Enrica Falqui, Dawn Razor, Nemo Vachez Deliver Club-Ready XLR8R+034
With art and an NFT by ecolagbohrsac2021, one of the members of renowned London art group c / a.
We’re ready to launch the 34th edition of XLR8R+.
There is no theme to this collection of music other than that it demonstrates our desire to go back to the roots of the XLR8R platform by presenting music from artists who are widely unknown; whose music we feel deserves a little more recognition. We also wanted to showcase artists who are producing music that sits on the boundaries of genre and style; who refuse to massage their work to have it fit for wider adoption.
One such artist is Stephen Laubner, better known as STL, who leads this package with “Mental,” a psychedelic wormhole of a track he made just recently. Then there’s Enrica Falqui, a lover of ambient sounds and danceable breakbeats—and a recent contributor to the XLR8R podcast—who delivers one of her first-ever productions to open the edition. “It is in fact the track that made me realise I was on the right track,” she tells us.
Wrapping up the edition are Dawn Razor, a Russian techno artist who has featured regularly across our XLR8R+ Submissions features, and Nemo Vachez, a rising Parisian with a typical slice of intergalactic house. It’s a club-heavy collection of music that’s drenched in originality.
To add to the edition, Laubner has delivered a rare studio mix—a deep and swinging ride through textures and atmospheres—exclusively available to subscribers for now.
As with the last few editions, this month’s art, which comes from ecolagbohrsac2021, is available as an NFT, embedded with all the content you’ve come to love, ready to claim for those who want to start, or add to, their NFT collection. This specific piece was derived from their new solo work, which will be minted on XNFT in the coming weeks.
We hope you enjoy this edition as much as we’ve enjoyed putting it together, and we thank you for your continued support.
The XLR8R Team.
