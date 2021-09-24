Web3 Weekly Wrap: Seed Club Accelerates, Snoop Dogg is a Whale, GWAR, and More We detail our favorite NFTs, platforms, and DeFi and DApp projects in the Web3 space from last week.

This week’s Web3 Wrap includes Snoop Dogg outing himself as a huge NFT whale, Seed Club’s latest accelerator cohort of 15 inspired projects, Gary Vee and art curator Vito Schnabel’s new ArtOfficial platform, Time Magazine, and more.

Dive into the wrap below.

Seed Club Announces its Third Accelerator Cohort

Seed Club has announced the list of approved applicants for its latest incubator program.

Over 80 applicants submitted to be a part of the latest accelerator program, which provides a space and resources for communities to “build and learn faster, together about community tokens, DAO’s and web3.” 15 applicants were accepted into the program, including ALLSHIPS, Creator Cabins, Crypto-Z, Eve Wealth, Heat DAO, Krause House, Only.One, Phlote DAO, Pussy Riot, Refraction Festival, Tinsel DAO, Tiny Mix Tapes, Trippy, Water and Music, and Zouzoukwa.

You can read more about Seed Club and this latest round here.

GWAR Announces Fan NFT Collection

Grotesque metal band GWAR is entering the metaverse by minting their first NFT collection on the Ethereum blockchain via Fanaply, one of the big names in the NFT sports collectibles sector. The collection includes three separate NFTs, featuring art from frontman, Matt Maguire, as well as previously unreleased music. The prices for the various collectibles range from $20 to-250. The most expensive piece in the set, Scumdog Legionnaire, will have a total of 10 copies minted; the least expensive, Bohab 4 Lyfe, will sell for $20 and have a total supply of 250. The limited-edition collectibles are available for purchase now on both the Fanaply marketplace and the official GWAR webstore.

Gary Vaynerchuk and Vito Schnabel Launch NFT Art Platform ArtOfficial

Serial entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk and art curator Vito Schnabel have teamed up to launch the world’s first independent NFT art-auction platform from a commercial gallery. ArtOfficial, which opened today, is starting things off by auctioning contemporary art from Italian artist Francesco Clemente, which has accompanying music provided by Philip Glass. The winner of the debut auction will also be receiving a live watercolor portrait session at the artist’s New York studio. ArtOfficial will focus on curating the best works from renowned international artists, with the intention of building a space that is an extension of the gallery’s voice. The project, which has been in the works for almost 10 months, will see the duo utilizing their strengths to build the platform; Schnabel will be primarily curating content while Vaynerchuk will be the one devising the innovative strategy and long term vision of the company.

While ArtOfficial (a play on the word artificial) will not be restricted to any one type of artistic media, the artists that are likely to appear on the platform are involved with moving images and digital art. Two forthcoming artists to the platform are filmmaker/painter Gus Van Sant and musical icon Laurie Anderson.

Snoop Dogg Reveals Himself as NFT Whale

Snoop Dogg is no stranger to the NFT space; just last week the producer for his Snoop Dogg presents tha Eastsidaz album auctioned off the platinum plaque the album received as an NFT to raise money for charity, and the rapper has also planned to launch a collection of branded digital assets as NFTs, and even a collaborated with cartoon meme icon Nyan Cat.

Now it’s been revealed that Snoop Dogg is none other than NFT whale Cozomo Medici, a pseudonymous art collector that appeared on the scene in August of this year. It’s worth noting that the value in the wallet of the pseudonymous collector is upwards of $17 million, according to dAppRadar. The collection features a selection of bluechip Ethereum NFTs: nine Cryptopunks, 10 Meebits, and a whole slew of the algorithmically generated ArtBlocks. Snoop plans to keep the profile active but does not plan to further divulge his personal identity, stating simply that “those who do not care, or simply prefer to not know the source of my vast fame and fortune, may simply not research. I will keep this account focused on NFTs, and not mention this again here.”

Yesterday, TIME magazine launched TIMEpieces, a community-driven NFT project featuring the works of over 40 artists, which sold out in minutes. 4,676 were minted in total and sold randomly for 0.1 ETH on OpenSea, with the full collection revealed after the last piece was sold. According to TIME, the idea behind the lower costs was to lower the barrier to entry and allow for a more diverse group of collectors. Holders of the NFT get unlimited access to the TIME website, invites to physical events, and access to exclusive digital experiences. The group of artists featured in the first collection of pieces was chosen by TIME’s creative director, D.W. Pine. The artists come from all over the world with a variety of backgrounds, offering both still and animated pieces of all sorts that fit the theme of “building a better future.” In addition to all of this, the collection will be turned into the cover of a hardback book which will be on display at Dreamverse, the first NFT music and art festival that will take place on November 4 in NYC.

