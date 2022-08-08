Download: O’o “Touche” (Coco Em Remix) Built for the darkest hours of the dance floor.

Coco Em has remixed “Touche” by O’o.

Coco Em’s remix of “Touche” is available on the EP of the same name, which is available now and also features the original cut, an acapella version, and a remix by Eat My Butterfly.

Coco Em’s remix, which is being offered as a download to XLR8R+ subscribers below, flips the organic electronics of the original and refits it with a dancefloor framework. Across the six-minute runtime, the Nairobi artist ingrains the track with darker elements whilst still retaining the original’s melodic backbone, adding veil of percussion and synths for good measure.

One of Africa’s most exciting DJ/Producers, Coco Em’s crafted a reputation that has expanded into global territory such as Switzerland, Canada, and the US, pushing Kenyan house, old school kwaito, kuduro, and lingala, from the north-western part of Congo. You can find her XLR8R Podcast here.

Full XLR8R+ Members can download the “Touche” remix by Coco Em below. If you’re not an XLR8R+ member, you can read more about it and subscribe here.