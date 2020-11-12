Download: Son Lux “Molecules” New York melancholy.

Photo | Djeneba Aduayom

As announced, New York trio Son Lux have unveiled Tomorrows II, the second instalment in a far-reaching three-volume body of work. We’re offering “Molecules,” the album’s second track, as one of today’s free downloads to full XLR8R+ members.

This series’ second volume, following August’s Tomorrows I, sees a more introspective, stripped-back facet to the Tomorrows world. It arrives at a time of uncertainty in the world and aims to remind us of the necessity of questioning assumptions, and of sitting with the tension.

Son Lux began as a solo project for founder Ryan Lott but expanded in 2014 thanks to a kinship with Ian Chang and Rafiq Bhatia. The group honed their collective intuition while creating, releasing, and touring five recordings, including albums Bones and Brighter Wounds. The band remains audibly indebted to soul, hip-hop, and experimental improvisation.

Tomorrows II LP is scheduled for December 4 digital release on City Slang.

Full XLR8R+ members can download “Molecules” below, and pre-order the full album here.

Tracklisting



01. Warning

02. Molecules

03. Prophecy

04. Yellow Leaves

05. Out of Wind

06. Apart

07. Bodies

08. Weight of Your Air

09. Live Another Life

10. Borrowed Eye