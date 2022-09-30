XLR8R Download: Tzusan “Ceviche” Hazy rap with a Scottish attitude.

Tzusan is offering up the fourth single from his newest album, WSPSNSYRP, to XLR8R+ subscribers.

On the album, Tzusan delivers hypnotic production and a unique vocal flow, addressing profound themes of hedonism and hopelessness. The 14-track LP is out now and is littered with features, skits, and hidden tracks “salvaged from a series of lost summers.”

Today, Tzusan is offering XLR8R subscribers a download of album cut “Ceviche,’ a deep and warped piece of smoky hip-hop, that arrives with a trippy music video, which you can check out below.

You can download the track via the link below.

Made in collaboration with Tommy Slack (0405 Photography).

Full XLR8R+ Members can download “Ceviche” by Tzusan below. If you’re not an XLR8R+ member, you can read more about it and subscribe here.