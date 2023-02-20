AIDA and Nesa Azadikhah Spotlight Iran’s Female Producers with V/A Compilation 'WOMAN, LIFE, FREEDOM' is available now.

AIDA and Nesa Azadikhah, who recently delivered an XLR8R podcast of deep, psychedelic techno, have curated and released WOMAN, LIFE, FREEDOM, a compilation spotlighting Iranian female producers.

Available through the pair’s Apranik Records, the digital release spans 12 cuts of electro, techno, breaks, ambient, and experimental. AIDA and Azadikhah both contribute, as do Meshcut, Golbon Moltaji, Sharona Lico, and XEEN.

The goal of the project is to raise awareness of the bravery, talent, and limitations of female musicians under the Islamic Republic’s Regime, as well as the brutal killings of people who have been speaking up.

“As a group of Iranian women, this fight is closest to our hearts,” we’re told. “We release this collection in solidarity and towards a fight for a free Iran and aim to raise awareness about this revolution through music. The theme of this collection is power, defiance, and ferocity and can be heard across all of the tracks. This is the energy with which Iranian women continue to push for freedom.”

Proceeds will be donated to charities supporting struggling women in Iran. The first organisation is an Iranian charity dedicated to helping women and children recovering from domestic violence, addiction, homelessness, and societal distress.

Tracklisting



01. SarrSew “Wronka”

02. KUCHULU “Raven”

03. MENTRIX “BE MAHSA BE NIKA”

04. Roody “Nazanid o”

05. AIDA “None of Your Business”

06. ROW92 “Tensionless”

07. Sharona Lico “Freedom”

08. Golbon Moltaji “Sepahbod Xorshid”

09. Meshcut “Dream in Dream”

10. XEEN “Urn”

11. Nesa Azadikhah “Sarnevesht”

12. Kimia Koochakzadeh-Yazdi “Emanation”

WOMAN, LIFE, FREEDOM is available now. You can order it here and stream it in full via the player below.

<a href="https://apranikrecords.bandcamp.com/album/va-woman-life-freedom">VA – WOMAN, LIFE, FREEDOM by Apranik Records</a>