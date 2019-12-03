Alessandro Cortini Shares New Album Video 'Volume Massimo' LP is available now via Mute.

Alessandro Cortini has shared the new video for “SABBIA,” taken from Volume Massimo, his recent album on Mute.

Directed by Emilie Elizabeth and Alessandra Leone, the video opens out the visual mood of the album’s artwork into a film that will be familiar to fans who have already had the chance to see Cortini’s live performances across Europe and North America.

An exclusive cassette of the album, limited to 150 copies, is also coming via Bleep.

Following the live launch at Berlin Atonal and a performance at the Barbican, Cortini continues his Volume Massimo tour with performances through Europe from December through April.

Available now, Volume Massimo combines Cortini’s fondness for melody with the rigour of experimental practice. It picks up directly from Cortini’s previous album, 2017’s Avanti, with the whisper of voices from that release slipping to the surface on the album’s opener, “Amore Amaro.”

Read more about the album and the gear behind it here, and watch the video for “SABBIA” below.