Alphafox Next on Dome of Doom with Debut Album 'La Haine' LP is out worldwide on February 21.

Alphafox will release his debut album on Dome of Doom, titled La Haine.

La Haine is the Long Beach-based hip-hop/electronic producer’s second appearance on the Los Angeles label, following 2017’s Before You’re Gone EP. It was recorded between 2018 and 2019, and derives inspiration from the ’90s black-and-white French film of the same name, initially released by director Mathieu Kassovitz in 1995.

“La Haine means hate. I wanted this album to also help people come to terms with what they hate in their life or anything that they hate about themselves, and be at peace with it,” Alphafox says. We’re told that it’s “laced with a level of tension rarely heard in electronic music and instrumental hip-hop.”

The album features Three 6 Mafia’s Gangsta Boo and A-Frame of the Rebels of the Underground collective. “Vocal samples are chopped and screwed, with tones that rattle the speakers like an earthquake,” the label explains.

La Haine‘s centerpiece is “Sauced Up, which finds a trajectory between trap and experimental bass music and features Gangsta Boo, whom Alphafox connected with at the now-defunct Low End Theory weekly after performing “Stress,” which samples Gangsta Boo’s verse from the Three 6 Mafia’s song “Late Nite Tip.”

“After we met, we exchanged numbers and we have kept in contact since,” Alphafox recalls. “I hit her up shortly after to rework ‘Stress’ and she added adlibs and redid some parts. On my first album, I hit her up to see if she was down to do a verse on a song and she ended up doing the full track, verses and chorus included.”

Only 26 years of age, Alphafox attended the Pasadena Art Center, and cites artists such as Flying Lotus, Earl Sweatshirt, Mr. Carmack, Kendrick Lamar, Nas, and Samiyam as heavily influential to his path as an artist and the approach he’s taken on his debut LP.

Tracklisting



01. A (feat. A-Frame)

02. Slow Til I Die

03. End @ 3

04. Walk Thru

05. Aint Nothin

06. tf going on??

07. Omm

08. Sauced Up (feat. Gangsta Boo)

09. Hit The Gas

10. Repeat

11. HA!

12. YUUUHURD

13. Back Baby

14. Nothing

La Haine LP is out worldwide across digital platforms and as a limited edition cassette on February 21. Meanwhile, you can stream “Sauced Up” featuring Gangsta Boo below, and pre-order the album here.