Arca’s Debut Mixtape, ‘&&&&&,’ Set for Vinyl Release on PAN '&&&&&' is available on September 18.

Photo: Hart Lëshkina

PAN will release Arca‘s debut mixtape, &&&&&, on vinyl for the first time.

Arca, real name Alejandra Ghersi, originally shared &&&&& via Los Angeles’ Hippos In Tanks in 2013. Released with no warning, the 25-minute mixtape became a bridge between Ghersi’s time partying and collaborating with her queer peers, while still living in New York, and the next stage of her career releasing on Mute Records in London.

Expect 25 minutes of coiling, contorted grime, glitch, dub, and hip-hop, plus cuts of sound that were too weird for Ghersi’s pop projects. Extrapolations of material from Stretch 1 and Stretch 2, two of Ghersi’s early EPs, can be heard in the mangled R&B sampling of “Century” and her vocal layering in “Waste.”

“I wanted to make something that was my best work,” Ghersi says about the record. “I listen to it very fondly today.”

The remastered project will be pressed onto vinyl and paired with a digital album featuring individual tracks for the first time. It marks PAN’s 100th anniversary release.

Earlier this year, Ghersi released KiCk I, her fourth album, available now on XL Recordings.

Tracklisting



01. Knot

02. Harness

03. Fossil

04. Feminine

05. Anaesthetic

06. Coin

07. Century

08. Mother

09. Hallucinogen

10. Pinch

11. DM True

12. Waste

13. Pure Anna

14. Obelisk

&&&&& is available on September 18. Meanwhile, you can pre-order here, and stream “Knot” below.