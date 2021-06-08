Argentina’s Dabow Delivers Debut Album on Dome of Doom
'Weird Music of All Kinds LP is scheduled for June 25 release.
Argentina’s Dabow, real name Nehuen Garro, will present his debut album on Dome of Doom.
Weird Music of All Kinds caps off a seven-year stint of releasing singles, EPs, and remixes, and also appearing on an abundance of collaborations. We’re told by the Los Angeles label that the album’s 14 tracks are infused with heavy doses of Latinx dance music, experimentally tinged trap beats, and “a sense of energy that makes the album feel like it’s bouncing off the walls.”
“EPs are little inspiration moments that go well together and then you move to something else,” Dabow tells XLR8R. “This LP was, and still is, a longer vision that keeps going by itself and that’s the different feeling that made me realize it was time.”
Recordings for the album took place in Patagonia and Buenos Aires, but the collaborative work with Good Times Ahead, Kali Sandoval, Midnght, and godspeed were all done online. It’s inspired by the work of TNGHT, Hudson Mohawke, and Mr. Carmack, and was originally conceived as a release that would coincide with Dabow’s run of touring in the United States last year.
Tracklisting
01. Mami Work
02. Trap On My Mind
03. Limit with godspeed
04. Frambuesa
05. Hot Dog
06. G-Round with Midnght
07. Ya Booty
08. Work That
09. Rapido with Good Times Ahead
10. Cesus Jhrist
11. Arriba (feat. Kali Sandoval)
12. Go Mira
13. Bailando
14. Rumba
Weird Music of All Kinds LP is scheduled for June 25 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Rapido” with Good Times Ahead in full below, and pre-order the album here.