Argentina’s Dabow Delivers Debut Album on Dome of Doom 'Weird Music of All Kinds LP is scheduled for June 25 release.

Argentina’s Dabow, real name Nehuen Garro, will present his debut album on Dome of Doom.

Weird Music of All Kinds caps off a seven-year stint of releasing singles, EPs, and remixes, and also appearing on an abundance of collaborations. We’re told by the Los Angeles label that the album’s 14 tracks are infused with heavy doses of Latinx dance music, experimentally tinged trap beats, and “a sense of energy that makes the album feel like it’s bouncing off the walls.”

“EPs are little inspiration moments that go well together and then you move to something else,” Dabow tells XLR8R. “This LP was, and still is, a longer vision that keeps going by itself and that’s the different feeling that made me realize it was time.”

Recordings for the album took place in Patagonia and Buenos Aires, but the collaborative work with Good Times Ahead, Kali Sandoval, Midnght, and godspeed were all done online. It’s inspired by the work of TNGHT, Hudson Mohawke, and Mr. Carmack, and was originally conceived as a release that would coincide with Dabow’s run of touring in the United States last year.

Tracklisting



01. Mami Work

02. Trap On My Mind

03. Limit with godspeed

04. Frambuesa

05. Hot Dog

06. G-Round with Midnght

07. Ya Booty

08. Work That

09. Rapido with Good Times Ahead

10. Cesus Jhrist

11. Arriba (feat. Kali Sandoval)

12. Go Mira

13. Bailando

14. Rumba

Weird Music of All Kinds LP is scheduled for June 25 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Rapido” with Good Times Ahead in full below, and pre-order the album here.

