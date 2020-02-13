Art of Dark Welcomes Alec Falconer for New EP 'The Boat' EP is out now.

London-based label and party series Art of Dark has welcomed Alec Falconer for a new EP.

Art of Dark is known for bringing some of the world’s leading DJs to the U.K. capital, and the label has released music from Evan Baggs, Omar, Z@p, and more. This is the label’s fifth release, and the first of 2020.

The Boat, a four-track outing from Falconer, is a versatile record with house, garage, and electro elements, finished off with the classy “Four,” a standout track that Evan Baggs recently closed his set with on XLR8R Radio last month.

The Boat EP is out now on vinyl. Pressing are limited to just 500, so be sure to move quickly. You can order here, and read more about Falconer and the gear behind his work here, in his XLR8R feature.

Tracklisting



A1. Boaty Banger

A2. FFFF

B1. Heck Of A Neck

B2. Four