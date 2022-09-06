Avalon Emerson and Anunaku (a.k.a TVSI) Next on AD93 '060' EP is scheduled for September 30 release.

Avalon Emerson and Anunaku, better known as TSVI or Paraadiso, have teamed up as A+A for AD93.

060, the pair’s first collaborative EP, features four tracks of melodic club music, made together while in London and on tour. It is Emerson’s first release since December 2020, but it comes off the back of her DJ Kicks compilation. She first released on AD93 back in March 2016, when the label was known as Whities.

Anunaku, real name Guglielmo Barzacchini, has released a number of records in recent years, including a collaboration with Loraine James for AD93 earlier this year.

The release is the start of a project based around making “beautiful, potent dance music.” It’ll signal the start of a run of shows that the duo will play together under the A+A name.

Tracklisting



01. Eternal September

02. Felice

03. North Star

04. Rite at the End

060 EP is scheduled for September 30 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Eternal September” in full below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://ad93.bandcamp.com/album/060">060 by A+A</a>