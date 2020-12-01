Avalon Emerson Next on AD 93 (f.k.a Whities) '040' EP is scheduled for December 11 release.

Avalon Emerson is next on AD 93, formerly known as Whities.

040 follows a standout year for Emerson in which she released the 72nd instalment of the DJ-Kicks series back in September. The mix saw American at the top of her game as both a producer and a DJ, and two of her own tracks were particular highlights, including “Rotting Hills,” which is included on this release.

“Rotting Hills” is a “study in contrasts,” Emerson explains, both tonally and emotionally. It mixes feelings of hopelessness, while also trying to enjoy what we have right now in the present.

Sleeve design is by Alex McCullough and Noah Baker, and the release is mastered by Helmut Erler at Dubplates & Mastering.

Emerson released Whities 006 in 2016, and Whities 013 in 2017, her last release.

Tracklisting

01. Rotting Hills

02. Winter and Water

03. One Long Day Till I See You Again

040 EP is scheduled for December 11 release on vinyl and digitally. Meanwhile, you can stream “Rotting Hills” below and pre-order the record here.

<a href="https://avalonemerson.bandcamp.com/album/040">040 by Avalon Emerson</a>