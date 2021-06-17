Bambounou Teams Up with Bruce for Hypnotic New EP 'Final Conference' EP is scheduled for July 26 release.

Bambounou has teamed up with Bruce for a new EP on his Bambe label.

Final Conference is the second release of Bambe, a “home for passionate minds, roaming freely in a world of eclectic backgrounds,” says Bambounou. The French producer, real name Jeremy Guindo, launched the label in March with Cascade.

This time he has teamed up with Bruce, known for his deconstructed club cuts on Hessle Audio, Batu’s Timedance, and Hemlock Records. This is the British artist’s first time working with Bambounou, and you can expect “detailed hypnotic rhythms with a postmodern edge,” we’re told.

Art design is by Dimitri Erhard.

Tracklisting



01. Crash

02. Rai

03. Final Conference

Final Conference EP is scheduled for July 26 release. Meanwhile, you can stream the title-track below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://bambounouofficial.bandcamp.com/album/final-conference">Final Conference by Bambounou x Bruce</a>