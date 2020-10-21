Bambounou to Release New Solo EP on AD 93, F.K.A Whities 'AD 93' will release 033 on October 30.

Photo | Jin Lee

Bambounou has announced 033, a new solo EP scheduled for release later this month on AD 93, formerly known as Whities.

Bambounou, real name Jeremy Guindo, signed to the iconic Whities in early 2019, releasing his debut EP on the London label. Since then, he’s been focusing on collaboration; this is his first solo EP since then, and it demonstrates his knack for hypnotic rhythms and off-kilter percussion.

AD 93, the label of Nic Tasker, changed its name in June.

Tracklisting



01. TFTT

02. Hale

AD 93 will release 033 on October 30. Meanwhile, you can stream opener “TFTT” below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://bambounouofficial.bandcamp.com/album/033">033 by Bambounou</a>