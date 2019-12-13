Bass Coast 2020 Locks in Ben UFO, Or:la, Moxie, and More The 2020 edition takes place from July 10 to 13 in Merritt, British Columbia, Canada.

Bass Coast Festival has kicked off the festive period by announcing the first names for its 2020 edition, taking place from July 10 to 13 in Merritt, British Columbia, Canada.

The initial offering includes Ben UFO, Claude VonStroke, Justin Martin, Kampire, Leo Pol (Live), Lewis James, Moxie, Or:la, Pugilist, Sherelle, The Funk Hunters, and The Librarian.

“This year’s program is shaping up to be the best yet and we are thrilled to have world class artists representing the different sides of cutting edge electronic music,” Andrea Graham, co-founder of Bass Coast Festival, says. “This is a dream lineup for both DJs and dancers with something for everyone. It’s innovative, exciting, and these artists are pushing the boundaries of genres while remaining focussed on the dancefloor.”

A limited number of early-bird tickets are available now HERE.

