Beatrice Dillon to Launch Label with Double-Single 'Seven Reorganisations' LP is scheduled for November 1 release.

Beatrice Dillon will release a new double-single next month.

Seven Reorganisations is the first release on Dillon’s new label, HI.

Originally commissioned by artist Mark Fell for Sheffield’s No Bounds Festival in 2022, the entirely acoustic composition is a departure from the distinct electronics of her last album, Workaround. Yet, to the attuned ears of Dillon’s discography, the release “feels less like a rogue turn than an evolution,” we’re told, “where the signature acoustic elements of her previous work are now embraced in their totality.”

It was written and produced by Dillon and performed by UK contemporary classical sextet Explore Ensemble.

The project is an exploration of W.R. Bion’s belief that “the inability to tolerate empty space limits the amount of space available.”

The recordings, one studio and the other live, encourage listeners to “revel in vibrant overtones and microtonal, timbral intricacy,” we’re told.

“A major shift in direction for me…exploring quieter, slowly shifting patterns within the acoustic realm of the sextet: piano, violin, viola, cello, flute, and bass clarinet,” says Dillon. “So grateful to Explore Ensemble for their delicate playing.”

Tracklisting



01. Seven Reorganisations I

02. Seven Reorganisations II

03. Seven Reorganisations I (Live version)

04. Seven Reorganisations II (Live version)

Seven Reorganisations LP is scheduled for November 1 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Seven Reorganisations I” in full via the player below and pre-order here.

Photo: Emile Holba



The cover photograph is taken from the series “Woods” by US fine-art photographer, Terri Weifenbach