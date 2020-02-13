Beirut’s Sary Moussa Next on Nicolás Jaar’s Other People 'Imbalance' LP is out March 6 digitally only.

Next on Nicolas Jaar‘s Other People label is Sary Moussa, an electronic musician who has been active in Beirut since 2008.

Moussa released his first full-length album, Issrar, in October 2014 as radiokvm, and he now drops the alias with Imbalance, on which he revisits the soundscapes of his childhood—from the echoes of political unrest, to Greek-Catholic chants, and the quiet nights of a secluded Southern village. The album combines sound design with intricate melodic arrangements to create a choir of synthesizers and noise singing in and out of sync.

In addition to his solo work, Moussa has also composed music for theatre and dance performances, short films, and museum installations.

Imbalance is follow an EP feat FKA Twigs and Lydia Lunch and an album by Nicolas Jaar’s A.A.L. (Against All Logic) project on Other People, and the works of Tomaga & Pierre Bastien, Patrick Higgins, Lucrecia Dalt, Darkside, Ezekiel Honig, Vaghe Stelle, Nicolas Jaar himself, and more.

Jaar is going to showcase Other People in Beirut on March 20, where Sary Moussa will present Imbalance live alongside Jaar and Hyperdub’s Mana.

Tracklisting



01. In Praise Of Shadows

02. Figure

03. Distance

04. Rest

05. Weight

06. South

07. Tides

Imbalance LP is out March 6 digitally only. Meanwhile, you can stream “In Praise Of Shadows” below, and more information here.