Nicolas Jaar Unveils New Album as Against All Logic

Nicolas Jaar has shared a new album as Against All Logic, titled 2017—2019, out February 7.

The album follows 2012—2017, a compilation album released in 2018 that collected tracks Jaar had been producing during these years. The announcement comes on the day that Jaar releases Illusions of Shameless Abundance, a new EP available now via Other People and featuring singles with FKA twigs and Lydia Lunch.

Over the past year, Jaar has scored the soundtrack for Pablo Larraín’s movie “Ema,” presented at Venice International Film Festival 2019, and he has co-produced FKA twigs’ latest album. He’s also debuted a collaboration with Patrick Higgings under the alias AEAEA, and completed a residency at Het HEM in Amsterdam, where he presented two sound installations. You can learn more here.

Earlier this week, Jaar also shared an Against All Logic mix, recorded for NTS. The mix features only new and unreleased material, none of which is included on the EP, besides an edited version of “Illusions of Shameless Abundance” feat. Lydia Lunch.

To announce the new album, Jaar has shared the single ”Alucinao” feat. Estado Unido & FKA twigs, which you can stream below. Meanwhile, Illusions of Shameless Abundance’ is available here.

Jaar wishes for his own picture to not be associated with the Against All Logic project, instead requesting that it be represented by “any picture of a military man holding a cellphone.” The reasoning for this is unclear.

Tracklisting, Illusions



01. Illusions of Shameless Abundance (feat. Lydia Lunch)

02. Alucinao (feat. Estado Unido & FKA twigs)

Tracklisting, 2017—2019



01. Fantasty

02. If Loving You is Wrong

03. With An Addict

04. If You Can’t Do It Good, Do It Hard (feat. Lydia Lunch)

05. Alarm

06. Deeeeeeefers

07. Faith

08. Penny

09. You (Forever)

