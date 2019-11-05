Bjarki Reflects on ‘Psychotic’ Period with New Album 'Psychotic Window' LP will be released on December 6 via !K7 Records

Bjarki will release a new album via !K7 Records in December, titled Psychotic Window.

Psychotic Window is the Icelandic producer’s second outing on !K7 Records, following Happy Earthday, which released in February of this year. It originally landed as part of the limited edition 200 copy box set version of Happy Earthday, and so has been heard before, but this is its first full release on double vinyl and digital platforms.

The label describes Psychotic Window as a “further extension” of Bjarki’s creative vision that continues to to address the same environmental themes as Happy Earthday. It reflects on a particularly tough time for Bjarki, documenting a “depressing” period of his life and marking his final sign off for 2019.

Earlier this month, Bjarki announced a new EP as Cucumb45, coming via his own bbbbbb.

After ‘Happy Earthday,’ people have been asking me about the secret tracks and it made me feel that they deserve a proper release. Each track means a lot to me as I made them during a depressing phase in my life; I was pretty broke, working many shit jobs and also just being super lazy, uninterested in leaving my apartment. Before I started touring, I had these periods where I could write so much music without thinking, pouring my heart out to comfort my thoughts and feelings without trying. I doubt that this kind of window will come back to me anytime soon, my way of music making has changed a lot after going on tour. At that time, I was listening to a lot of Coil, Chris Carter, and Cosey Fanni Tutti. I think every struggling artist goes through these phases of being sleep deprived, staying up and making music all night. This was my psychotic window.”

Tracklisting

01. Utvarp Saga

02. MIRA

03. Coil Opinons

04. <I)

05. Xoxomaa

06. Kitchen Forklore

07. Everyone Is Annoying

08. Psykixk TV

09. Crybaby

10. Track 19

11. Other Stanky Skyline

12. Dark Ride

13. Better Plac4

14. Cool You Peel2

Psychotic Window LP will be released on December 6 via !K7 Records. Meanwhile, you can stream “Coil Opinons” below.