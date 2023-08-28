Brainfeeder Signs Los Angeles Composer Miguel Atwood-Ferguson 'Airavata' is out now.

Brainfeeder has released a new single from Miguel Atwood-Ferguson, a multi-instrumentalist, composer, arranger, and educator based in Los Angeles, California.

“Airavata” is composed, produced, and arranged by Atwood-Ferguson, who plays electric guitar (reversed) and acoustic violin, while Gabe Noel and Peter Jacobson join on acoustic bass and cello respectively. It’s the first taste of an upcoming album.

“The spiritual and emotional intention of the music is to empower, encourage, and awaken those that hear it,” says Atwood-Ferguson. “The goal has been to create the most authentic music that I can with the determination that its quality is good enough to be riveting and relevant for many,

many years to come.”

Atwood-Ferguson has been a pillar of the Brainfeeder family since the label’s inception in 2008, contributing to countless recordings for artists on the label including Thundercat, Hiatus Kaiyote, Kamasi Washington, Salami Rose Joe Louis, Brandon Coleman, Teebs, and The Gaslamp Killer. It is, then, fitting that he should himself sign to his friend and regular collaborator Flying Lotus’ label to release his own “magnum opus,” he says, which has been 12 years in the making.

Tracklisting

01. Airavata

“Airavata” is out now on Brainfeeder Records.

<a href="https://miguelatwood-ferguson.bandcamp.com/album/airavata">Airavata by Miguel Atwood-Ferguson</a>

Photo: Hannah Arista