Brainfeeder to Release Deluxe Version of Austin Peralta’s ‘Endless Planets’ 'Endless Planets' is scheduled for February 9 release.

Brainfeeder will release a new deluxe edition of Austin Peralta’s 2011 album, Endless Planets.

Endless Planets was, and remains, a landmark album in the Brainfeeder catalog, marking the label’s first foray into jazz. It pre-dated Peralta’s friend Thundercat’s debut album, The Golden Age of Apocalypse, by a few months and Kamasi Washington’s The Epic by four years.

The new edition features four previously unreleased tracks including a live version of “DMT Song” from Flying Lotus’ 2012 album, Until the Quiet Comes, that Austin co-wrote. Recorded at the legendary BBC Maida Vale Studios in London in July 2011, Peralta led an all-star British band comprising Richard Spaven (drums), Tom Mason (bass), Jason Yarde (alto sax), Heidi Vogel (vocals), and Jason Swinscoe of The Cinematic Orchestra (electronics).

On Endless Planets, Austin recorded with the late Zane Musa (alto sax), Ben Wendel (tenor and soprano), Hamilton Price (bass), and Zach Harmon (drums). He also relied on longtime friend and associate Strangeloop for electronic manipulation.

The Endless Planets‘ artwork is by Strangeloop, reworked for this new deluxe vinyl edition by Adam Stover and Sean Preston.

Peralta effortlessly combined inquisitive futurism with a healthy respect for the heritage of jazz. He was a Los Angeles native and son of JC Caldwell and Stacy Peralta. He tragically died in 2012 at the tender age of 22 years old. Today would have been his 33rd birthday.

“I don’t think art can or should be classified into earthly conventions,” Peralta once said. “True art defies categorization and transcends boundaries and shouldn’t be looked at through a lens of ‘earthly’ or ‘not earthly.’ If you let it wash over you and carry you away, that experience may not feel like anything you’ve ever experienced here on Earth. It can be the doorway into an infinitude of worlds.”

Tracklisting



Disc 01

01. Introduction: The Lotus Flower

02. Capricornus

03. The Underwater Mountain Odyssey

04. Ode To Love

05. Interlude

06. Algiers

07. Epilogue: Renaissance Bubbles



Disc 02

01. Algiers (Jondy • BBC Maida Vale Session)

02. DMT Song (Jondy • BBC Maida Vale Session)

03. Eclipses (Jondy • BBC Maida Vale Session)

04. The Garden (Jondy • BBC Maida Vale Session)

Endless Planets is scheduled for February 9 release. You can pre-order it here and stream “The Garden” (Jondy • BBC Maida Vale Session) in full below.

<a href="https://brainfeeder.bandcamp.com/album/endless-planets-deluxe-edition">Endless Planets (Deluxe Edition) by Austin Peralta</a>

Photo: Spencer Davis