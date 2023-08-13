Bufiman Next on Cómeme 'Switch Beats' EP is scheduled for September 15 release.

Matias Aguayo‘s Cómeme will release a new EP from Bufiman, the German artist born Jan Schulte.

For over 15 years, Schulte has been a a resident at Düsseldorf’s Salon des Amateurs venue. You can hear his music on labels including Safe Trip Records and Dekmantel, and as Wolf Müller on Themes for Great Cities and International Feel.

The Switch Beats EP is filled with organic grooves and invigorating sounds—it’s “original, modern, and irresistibly danceable,” the label says, and it features “Bboy rhythms, outer space fantasy, and dancefloor utopia.”

For more information on Aguayo, check out his XLR8R mix here.

Tracklisting



01. Neue Wellen

02. Hard Timez (Lexus Or Justice)

03. Ntndo Pitch

04. Hard Timez (Just Ice)

05. Wärmewellen

Switch Beats EP is scheduled for September 15 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Neue Wellen” in full via the player below.

<a href="https://bufiman.bandcamp.com/album/switch-beats">SWITCH BEATS by Bufiman</a>