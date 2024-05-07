Burial Remixes L. B. Dub Corp on Dekmantel 'Only The Good Times' is out now on Dekmantel

Luke Slater‘s L. B. Dub Corp project has released a new single with a remix by Burial.

Only the Good Times is released on Dekmantel, cut direct from studio tape master to limited white label vinyl.

Behind Only The Good Times lies the story of Eindhoven street character Arnol Kox, whose philosophical proclamations had become local legend. Slater managed to record Kox preaching the Dutch equivalent of the track title and the line is so poignant he turned it into a track.

Kox passed away in 2020, and so Only The Good Times became a heartfelt tribute to someone who embodied the misfit individuality Slater has been inspired by through his career.

“For me ‘Only the Good Times’ is a deeply emotional track,” says Slater. “It’s one of those tracks that ended up entwined in love and somehow life-affirming. My immediate thought was to get Burial to remix it, not only because he’s one of the most entrancing producers ever, but also because of our heartfelt connection and to get him away from his PlayStation for 10 seconds.”

Only the Good Times lands ahead of L. B. Dub Corp’s new album, Saturn to Home, which marks Slater’s debut on the Dutch label.

Tracklisting

01. Only The Good Times (Original Version)

02. Only The Good Times (Burial Remix)

Only The Good Times is out now on Dekmantel, with a stream below.

<a href="https://lbdubcorp.bandcamp.com/album/only-the-good-times-burial-remix">Only The Good Times / Burial Remix by L.B.Dub Corp</a>