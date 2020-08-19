Cabaret Voltaire to Release First Album in 20 Years 'Shadow Of Fear' LP is out on November 20.

Cabaret Voltaire will release Shadow Of Fear, the group’s first album in 20 years, in November.

Shadow Of Fear is Cabaret Voltaire’s first release with Richard H. Kirk as the band’s sole member and the result is an album that “defies categorization,” we’re told.

Its genesis was the 2014 Berlin Atonal festival where Kirk played the first show on his own as Cabaret Voltaire, and he went on to perform across Europe, shaping the sound of Cabaret Voltaire’s future. “I started developing tracks specifically for live performance,” Kirk says. “Stuff that was quite stripped back and crude. Every time I would visit a new place to perform, I would write something fresh.”

Kirk recorded the album at Western Works, the studio used throughout Cabaret Voltaire’s history, and he toyed with upgrading his old setup to digital but decided to retain his original equipment. “Making this album reminded me a bit of the old days with Cabaret Voltaire because there wasn’t that much equipment, so you really had to use your imagination.”

The tone and personality of Cabaret Voltaire is ingrained into its core as it dances across techno, dub, house, and ’70s Kosmische, but it begins a new era for the Sheffield outfit. “The mission statement from the off was no nostalgia,” Kirk says. “Normal rules do not apply. Something for the 21st Century. No old material.”

Originally active between 1973 and 1994, Cabaret Voltaire featured Chris Watson until 1981 and Stephen Mallinder until 1994. The group was inactive for 20 years until, with Kirk as the sole remaining member, the 2014 performance at Berlin’s Atonal festival.

Tracklisting



01. Be Free

02. The Power (Of Their Knowledge)

03. Night Of The Jackal

04. Microscopic Flesh Fragment

05. Papa Nine Zero Delta United

06. Universal Energy

07. Vasto

08. What’s Goin’ On

Shadow Of Fear LP is out on November 20 on Mute. Meanwhile, you can pre-order here and stream “Vasto” in full below.