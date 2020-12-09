Canada’s Jessy Lanza Enlists Proc Fiskal, Loraine James, and More for Hyperdub Remix Album
'24/7' is scheduled for December 12 release.
Jessy Lanza will release 24/7, a remix album featuring fellow Hyperdub label-mates Proc Fiskal, Loraine James, and future signee Foodman.
24/7 is a celebration of All the Time, Lanza’s third album, released in July. It features seven artists that have influenced Lanza’s music.
Beyond the Hyperdub signees mentioned above, there’s the breezy electro-funk of fellow Canadian Martyn Bootyspoon, plus DJ Swisha’s breakbeat-charged, dreamy take on “All The Time.” Meanwhile, Russian producer Kate NV takes “Baby Love,” and Portland’s Visible Cloaks bend “Ice Creamy” into warped shapes.
Alongside the announcement, Lanza and Hyperdub have shared Foodman’s remix of “Alexander,” a chopped up footwork-influenced cut, below.
Tracklisting
01. Alexander (Foodman Remix)
02. Baby Love (Kate NV Remix)
03. Ice Creamy (Visible Cloaks Remix)
04. Lick in Heaven (Proc Fiskal Whittaedae Remix)
05. Face (Loraine James Remix)
06. Like Fire (Martyn Bootyspoon’s Chem Burn Remix)
07. All the Time (DJ Swisha Remix)
24/7 is scheduled for December 12 release. Meanwhile, you can pre-order here, and stream Foodman’s remix of “Alexander” below.