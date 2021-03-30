Canadian Ambient Producer locsil is Back on Kranky 'Clara' LP is scheduled for May 28 release.

locsil, the ambient project of Canadian producer Scott Morgan, will release a new album on Kranky.

Clara is a “stunning meditation on light, shade, and decay,” we’re told, sourced from a single three-minute composition performed by a 22-piece string orchestra in Budapest, Hungary. The subsequent recording was lathe-cut on to a 7-inch, then “scratched and abused to add texture and color,” from which the entirety of Clara was sampled and sculpted.

Despite their limited palette, the compositions “summon a sense of the infinite, swelling and swimming through luminous depths,” the Chicago, Illinois label tells XLR8R. Although Morgan’s compositional premise for Clara was defined, the resultant work is “wonderfully opaque and spatial, equal parts lush and lurking, traced in fine-grained gradients and radiant silences.”

Morgan, who studied music at Simon Fraser University in Vancouver, works as a sound director in the video-game industry as a sound director. He released Equivalents on Kranky in 2019, and he followed that up with a self-released album last year.

Tracklisting



01. Lux

02. Lumina

03. Lucida

04. Stella

05. Vespera

06. Sol

07. Aura

08. Flamma

09. Orta

10. Clara

Clara LP is scheduled for May 28 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Vespera” below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://loscil.bandcamp.com/album/clara">Clara by loscil</a>