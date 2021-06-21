Chicago’s Jana Rush Signs to Planet Mu with Album of “Dark, Experimental Listening Music”
'Painful Enlightenment' LP is scheduled for August 13 release.
Jana Rush will release Painful Enlightenment, her new album on Planet Mu.
Planet Mu describes Painful Enlightenment as “an intense emotional rollercoaster of disfigured samples, quivering electronics, and vagrant percussion.” As implied by the title, it’s a document of the Chicago artist’s own personal growth through struggles with depression and suicidal thoughts. The album is “not a footwork album,” we’re told by Rush. “It’s more like dark experimental listening music, an opportunity to be myself without judgement.”
By day, Rush works as a chemical engineer at an oil refinery. She started producing at 13 years old, influenced by Robert Armani, Lester Fitzpatrick, Cajmere, DJ Milton, and DJ Deeon, and she’s since established herself as a veteran of ghetto house and juke, cutting her teeth on Dance Mania Records through the ’90s. In 2017, she released her Pariah album on Brighton’s Objects Limited.
Next week, Planet Mu will release Signals In My Head, an album of “romantic footwork” from DJ Manny.
Tracklisting
01. Moanin’
02. Suicidal Ideation
03. Painful Enlightenment
04. G-Spot
05. Disturbed
06. Disorientation
07. Mynd Fuc
08. Intergalactic Battle (ft. DJ Paypal)
09. Drivin’ Me Insane (ft. Nancy Fortune)
10. Just A Taste (ft. DJ Paypal)
Painful Enlightenment LP is scheduled for August 13 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Mynd Fuc” in full below and pre-order here.