Christian AB Next on Faith Beat with Debut Album 'The Nu Life' LP is scheduled for July 4 release.

Christian AB will release his debut album on Ryan Elliott’s Faith Beat imprint.

Nu Life is inspired by Christian AB’s early days of collecting music and speaks for “the sounds I have been passionate about for the past decade and a half,” he says.

The album delivers a raw yet simple and minimalist approach to house music, with 12 versatile cuts of “essential clubbing material.”

Sonically, it draws upon live jams and the more hypnotic elements of house and techno, alongside tinges of dub, hints of acid, and hallmark influences from Chicago, Detroit, New York, and London scenes.

“It’s a record for lovers of tight 909s and subtle 303s, sculpted arps, sexy chords, and deep, melodic grooves,” we’re told.

Christian AB, a British-born, Berlin-based DJ-producer, has previously released a handful of EPs including for Francesco del Garda’s Timeless label.

Tracklisting

01. Outta Phase

02. Locked Groove 1

03. Bluescreen

04. Super Solar

05. Locked Groove 2

06. Keystrokez

07. Nu Life

08. Locked Groove 3

09. Fade Away

10. Mrs. Sync

11. Infinite Resonance

12. Coded Whispers

The Nu Life LP is scheduled for July 4 release, with the Digital version landing on July 18. Meanwhile, you can pre-order here.

Photo: Yasmín Antún