CLYDE is Back with Hardcore and Jungle on Dome of Doom 'Rally Finish' EP is scheduled for April 30 release.

CLYDE, from Norwich, United Kingdom, is back on Dome of Doom with Rally Finish, a new EP.

Rally Finish picks up where things left off with December’s Rally Start, blasting out the gates with complex drum patterns and scorching basslines. As with its predecessor, samples on Rally Finish were pulled from a vast library in CLYDE’s collection, crossing into multiple decades of time and culture. CLYDE took cues from ‘90s era jungle and hardcore, fleshing out some of his “most consuming and technical” work. All four tracks were recorded between April 2020 and February 2021.

To celebrate Rally Finish, Dome of Doom will press a limited edition exclusive to the UK, collecting Rally Start and Rally Finish as one long-player. Rally Start / Rally Finish will be pressed in limited quantities and available later this year.

Tracklisting



01. Drug Music

02. Free The Rave

03. Lancia Delta Integrale

04. Porsche Challenge (Josh’s 4 AM Mix)

Rally Finish EP is scheduled for April 30 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Porsche Challenge (Josh’s 4 AM Mix)” in full via the player below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://clydeautomaton.bandcamp.com/album/rally-finish">RALLY FINISH by Clyde automaton</a>