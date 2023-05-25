Courtesy Reveals Debut Album featuring Lyra Pramuk, Erika de Casier, and More 'fra eufori' LP is scheduled for September 12 release.

Courtesy (a.k.a Najaaraq Vestbirk) will release her debut album in September.

The album’s title, fra eufori, Danish for “from euphoria,” hints at what to expect from the record. She has distilled classics of trance-infused dance and pop music productions from the ’80s, ’90s, and early 2000s to their core by re-recording them on her compact collection of hardware synthesizers. These include Madonna’s “What It Feels Like for a Girl,” two songs by Enya, and Olive’s “You’re Not Alone.”

The result is “eight cohesive and hyper-contemporary ambient pop productions, prepped to be discovered by a new generation of listeners,” we’re told.

The majority of fra eufori was recorded in Courtesy’s Berlin-based music and art establishment Studio Vestbirk.

In addition to Lyra Pramuk, the record features musicians August Rosenbaum and Francesca Burattelli, vocal features from Erika de Casier, Sophie Joe, and Merely, and visual artist Salim Green, who did the cover artwork.

The album follows Vestbirk’s recent EP releases, Night Journeys and Violence of the Moodboard, on Kulør.

The album’s first single, “Saltwater,” is a cover of Chicane’s homonymous 1999 trance hit. On it, Courtesy updates the original with her signature ecstatic synth sound, providing the base for vocalist and composer Lyra Pramuk, who steps in with a full-blown pop revision of the song’s lyrics.

Tracklisting

01. You’re Not Alone feat. Erika de Casier & August Rosenbaum

02. Saltwater feat. Lyra Pramuk

03. Something feat. Sophie Joe & August Rosenbaum

04. Boadicea feat. Merely

05. Infinity 1990 feat. Francesca Burattelli

06. What It Feels Like for a Girl feat. Sophie Joe

07. Orinoco Flow feat. Merely

08. I See Right Through To You feat. Sophie Joe

fra eufori LP is scheduled for September 12 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Saltwater” featuring Lyra Pramuk in full below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://kulorco.bandcamp.com/album/courtesy-fra-eufori">Courtesy – fra eufori by Courtesy</a>