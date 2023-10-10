Daft Punk to Release Drumless Version of ‘Random Access Memories’ 'Daft Punk: Random Access Memories (Drumless Edition)' will land on November 17.

Daft Punk will release a drumless version of their 2013 album, Random Access Memories.

The 13-track album strips away all the percussive elements from the former French duo’s fourth and final full-length. Doing so brings out a timeless quality to the album, giving listeners the ability to dive deeper into the layers of each track.

It forms part of Random Access Memories‘ 10th anniversary celebrations, which began earlier this year with a bonus edition of the LP, with a series of bonus tracks that included “The Writing of Fragments of Time,” a kind of behind-the-scenes look at the song’s creation with collaborator Todd Edwards.

Daft Punk split up in 2021. Since then, Thomas Bangalter has shared his solo work, Mythologies, while Guy de Homem-Christo collaborated with Travis Scott on Utopia.

Tracklisting



01. Give Life Back To Music (Drumless Edition)

02. The Game Of Love (Drumless Edition)

03. Giorgio By Moroder (Drumless Edition)

04. Within (Drumless Edition)

05. Instant Crush (Drumless Edition) feat. Julian Casablancas

06. Lose Yourself To Dance (Drumless Edition) feat. Pharrell Williams

07. Touch (Drumless Edition) feat. Paul Williams

08. Get Lucky (Drumless Edition) feat. Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers

09. Beyond (Drumless Edition)

10. Motherboard (Drumless Edition)

11. Fragments Of Time (Drumless Edition) feat. Todd Edwards

12. Doin’ It Right (Drumless Edition) feat. Panda Bear

13. Contact (Drumless Edition)

Daft Punk: Random Access Memories (Drumless Edition) will land on November 17. Meanwhile, you can stream “Within (Drumless Edition)” in full via the player below and pre-order here.