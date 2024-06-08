Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter Releases ‘Chiroptera’ Soundtrack 'Chiroptera' LP is available now.

Thomas Bangalter, founder of French electronic music duo Daft Punk, has digitally released Chiroptera, the soundtrack for a performance created with artist JR and choreographer Damien Jallet.

Chiroptera was realised by 154 dancers in the forecourt of the Paris Opera House on November 12, 2023.

The soundtrack—which lands on vinyl on August 30—represents merely a fraction of the music composed by Bangalter for the performance.

The full project, containing just shy of six hours of music, is also being made available today.



Chiroptera Matiere Premiere is available via all streaming platforms and as a 10xLP vinyl record box set in a strictly limited edition of 200 numbered and signed copies, exclusively at Galerie Perrotin in Paris and on Atelier JR webshop.

The album coincides with the opening of an installation in Paris called “ALETHEIA 19,” which consists of 19 “monophonic microgrooves cut on vinyl and presented in a simultaneous unsynchronised playback.”

Earlier this year, Bangalter put out his soundtrack to Mr Oizo film “DAAAAAALÍ.”

You can watch the Chiroptera performance below and stream the short version of the release here. The full Chiroptera Matiere Premiere is available to stream here.

Photo: Cedric Hervet