Daniel Avery Announces ‘Together in Static,’ a New Album 'Together in Static' LP is scheduled for June 24 release.

Daniel Avery will release Together In Static, a new album of music created specifically for a pair of seated and socially-distanced live shows at London’s Hackney Church on May 29, 2020.

As with many things this past year, the project “took on a power and a life of its own right in front of me,” Avery tells XLR8R. The original idea was to simply play a couple of intimate gigs at Hackney Church, for which he began to make original music. But as plans continued to shift, he “fell deeper into the waves,” he says. He considered a 12” but by the time he “came up for air,” he had a complete album he wanted to share. “I feel it’s some of my best work and I’m gassed for you all to hear it,” he says.

The London-based producer has also announced a global stream from the church on Wednesday, June 23, allowing his fans to experience the immersive performance of previously unheard music. The timings are as follows:

Stream One: Australia & Asia

20.00 AEDT / 18.00 JST / 10.00 BST

Steam Two: UK & Europe

20.00 BST / 21.00 CEST

Stream Three: US East Coast

20:00 ET / 01:00 BST

Stream Four: US West Coast

20:00 PT / 04:00 BST

Together in Static comes almost a year to the day after Avery’s surprise third studio album, Love + Light, released last June in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.

Tracklisting



01. Crystal Eyes

02. Yesterday Faded

03. Nowhere Sound

04. The Pursuit of Joy

05. Fountain of Peace

06 .Together in Static

07. A Life That Is Your Own

08. Hazel and Gold

09. [hope comes in many forms]

10. Endless Hours

11. The Midnight Sun

Together in Static LP is scheduled for June 24 release on Phantasy and Mute. Meanwhile, you can stream “Endless Hours” in full via the player below and pre-order here.