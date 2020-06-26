Daniel Avery Drops Surprise Third Album, ‘Love + Light’ 'Love + Light' LP is available now via Phantasy and Mute.

Photo | Vincent Arbele

Daniel Avery has released his third full-length album, Love + Light, available now on Phantasy worldwide and Phantasy/Mute in the United States and Canada on all digital platforms

Love + Light is split into two halves, breaking after “Infinite Future.” “As I started to collect the pieces together, it was apparent that the album would be split into two distinct halves but halves that were inexorably tied together,” Avery explains. “One could not have existed without the other.”

It also comes fresh out of Avery’s studio, to the point that he finished producing it only recently. He continues: “This record has been a real positive force of energy in my life, to the point where it almost formed itself in front of me. In that same spirit, I wanted to share it with you now, as soon as it was finished.”

Avery recently collaborated with Alessandro Cortini on the Illusion of Time LP, and Roman Flügel as Noun. He released Song For Alpha, his previous solo album, in 2018.

Love + Light arrives with ethereal artwork taken from an image by Avery’s tour photographer, Keffer. A vinyl and CD release will follow, with pre-order here. Meanwhile, a video for “Infinite Future” is available to stream below, created by Australian designer Greg Hodgson via feedback loops.

Tracklisting

01. London Island

02. Dusting For Smoke

03. Dream Distortion

04. Katana

05. Darlinnn

06. Depth Wish

07. Searing Light, Forward Motion

08. Infinite Future



09. After The Fire

10. Into The Arms Of Stillness

11. Fuzzwar

12. Pure Life

13. A Story In E5

14. One More Morning

Love + Light LP is available digitally now.