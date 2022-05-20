Daniel Avery Looks “Directly into the Darkness” on New Album 'Ultra Truth' LP is scheduled for November 4 release.

Daniel Avery will release a new album, Ultra Truth, in November.

Ultra Truth offers a different listening experience to any of Avery’s previous records, including 2018’s Song for Alpha and last year’s Together in Static. It inhabits its own world of sound, one that’s “intentionally heavy and dense,” and where the hooks are “often hidden in dusty corners.”

“Ultra Truth finds me in a different place to where I’ve been before,” Avery says.

Whereas his previous albums have all focused on the idea of “music being an escape or a distraction from the world,” that’s not the case here. Instead, this album is about looking “directly into the darkness,” he says, “not running away from it.”

In creating Ultra Truth, Avery went back to many of the things that had inspired him to first make music as a teenager: pensive, emotive records by Deftones, Portishead, Nick Cave, or Mogwai; the exquisite darkness of David Lynch’s movies and, on tracks like “Devotion” and “Higher,” the thunderous energy of left-field rave music.

The album features the production touch of Ghost Culture and Manni Dee as well as the vocals of HAAi, Jonnine Standish (HTRK), Marie Davidson, Kelly Lee Owens, Sherelle, and James Massiah.

“I’m working with an entirely new world of sound on this record,” Avery adds. “Every single influence from the last decade spent on the road plays a part. Things that have been in the back of my mind forever, warped, distorted and pushed to a new place.”

Once again, the album lands on Phantasy and Mute.

Tracklisting

01. New Faith

02. Ultra Truth

03. Wall of Sleep

04. The Slow Bullet

05. Devotion

06. Only

07. Spider

08. Near Perfect

09. Higher

10. Ache

11. Collapsing Sky

12. Lone Swordsman

13. Overflowing With Escape

14. Chaos Energy

15. Heavy Rain

Ultra Truth LP is scheduled for November 4 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Chaos Energy” in full below and pre-order here.