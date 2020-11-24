Daniel Avery’s New Single Includes Two Previously Unheard Tracks 'Into The Arms of Stillness' is available now.

Daniel Avery has released Into The Arms Of Stillness, a new single taken from his surprise third studio album, Love + Light. The single is backed with new cuts “Petrol Blue” and “Into The Voice Of Stillness.”

Released on all digital platforms today via Phantasy worldwide and Phantasy/Mute in the United States and Canada, Into The Arms Of Stillness follows Avery’s contemplative Andrew Weatherall tribute, Lone Swordsman, which saw a digital release in early September.

Avery wrote “Petrol Blue” in a studio “at the very edge of the country,” he says. “The views across the water without a single sight on the horizon always create a certain atmosphere in my mind, some kind of unknowing warmth. Real life seems pretty distant in those moments.”

The track came about in the space of a few hours, and filled the room immediately. It’s named after Avery’s own little space down by the water that continues to be its own escape and a constant source of creativity. s

The track see vinyl release in January on the flip of a limited edition 12” vinyl run of Lone Swordsman, and all proceeds will be going to Amnesty International in memory of Weatherall.

Making up the single is an alternative version of “Into The Arms Of Stillness.

Love + Light will be available on vinyl from this Friday, November 27, and then a batch of extra tracks, “Darlinnn,” “Dream Distortion,” and “Katana,” will to follow in early 2021 on a new 10” titled More Light.

“To make a long story short: I got carried away and put too many tracks on the fucking thing,” Avery explains.

The album follows Avery’s recent collaborations with Alessandro Cortini on Illusion of Time LP and alongside Roman Flügel under the alias of Noun. Avery’s previous solo album, Song For Alpha, was released in 2018.

Tracklisting:



01. Into The Arms Of Stillness

02. Into The Voice Of Stillness

03. Petrol Blue

Into The Arms Of Stillness is available digitally now. You can stream the full release below and order here.

<a href="https://danielavery.bandcamp.com/album/into-the-arms-of-stillness">Into The Arms Of Stillness by Daniel Avery</a>