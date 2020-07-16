Darius and Wayne Snow Return with New Single of Delicious Cosmic Funk An official music video from Parisian director Alice Kong is due out on July 23.

French producer Darius and Nigerian-born future soul artist Wayne Snow have released Equilibrium, a new single, on Roche Musique.

Equilibrium is the first time the pair have worked together in three years, and it serves as a powerful message about transcending differences and connecting through the shared experience of music. The beat takes on a warm and arresting atmospheric tone, with Snow’s emotive lyricism infusing a feeling of love and euphoria.

“Spending plenty of time together in the studio, during breaks from our musical discovery, we often find ourselves drawn into long in-depth conversations about the transference energy and questions of spirituality,” Snow, real name Kesiena Ukochovbara, explains. “During one of these breaks, the topic of equilibrium was born. What do you do when you discover extreme joy manifesting while everything else seems to be escaping us? Then suddenly this feeling of equilibrium falls upon you bringing balance within the chaos.”

The duo first joined forces in 2015 on their minimal slice of R&B, “Helios,” followed by “Lost in the Moment.” In 2017, after an all-night jam session, they teamed up with multi-instrumentalist FKJ and producer Crayon to form their improv project, The Nightbirds.

The single precedes the official “Equilibrium” music video from Parisian director Alice Kong, out July 23.

Tracklisting



01. Equilibrium

Equilibrium is available now, with a full stream here.