Dark Entries to Release Collection of Patrick Cowley Funk and Disco Covers 'Some Funkettes' LP is scheduled for October 18 release.

Dark Entries will release some Patrick Cowley funk and disco covers, recorded between 1975 and 1977.

Best known for his production on chart-topping disco anthems such as Sylvester’s “You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)” or his own “Menergy,” Cowley, who passed away from AIDS-related illness in 1982, left behind a substantial body of work. Since 2009, San Francisco’s Dark Entries has been working with Cowley’s friends and family to go through it, resulting in several archival albums, including the recent Mechanical Fantasy Box. Some Funkettes is the the latest addition to this series, and it showcases Cowley’s early musical interests and charts the development of his production techniques. It arrives in time for what would have been his 70th birthday.

The release opens with Cowley’s instrumental rendition of “Do It Anyway You Wanna,” the disco classic by People’s Choice. There’s also a psychedelic reworking of the Temptations’ “Papa Was a Rolling Stone,” retitled “Papa Wuzza Rollinston,” plus a cover of Donna Summer’s “I Feel Love.” The record closes with the dub version of “Spiked Punch,” which highlights developments in Cowley’s recording and synthesis techniques by way of its resonant burbles and spring reverb-laden passages.

The record was made possible with help from Cowley’s brother Jim and his former studio-mate Maurice Tani. All songs were mastered for vinyl by George Horn. The sleeve is a collage designed in 1975 by Cowley’s former roommate Francesca Rosa that was found covering a reel-to-reel box. It features a yin-yang symbol and a photograph of a scruffy 24-year old Cowley, to which the label added his original handwriting.

Each record comes with an insert featuring a four-page essay by Rosa as well as a postcard featuring liner notes and a photograph by Cowley’s roommate and best friend, Theresa McGinley.

Vocal versions of “Papa Wuzza Rollingston” and “Do It Anyway You Wanna” are included as bonus tracks on the digital and CD releases.

Tracklisting



01. Do It Any Way You Wanna

02. Papa Wuzza Rollinston

03. Spiked Punch

04. I Feel Love

05. Dynomite

06. Spiked Punch Dub

07. Do It Any Way You Wanna (Vocal)*

08. Papa Wuzza Rollinston (Vocal)*

Some Funkettes LP is scheduled for October 18 release. Meanwhile, you can pre-order here and stream clips below.