Darkside to Release New Live Album 'Live at Spiral House' will land on June 9.

Nicolás Jaar and Dave Harrington‘s collaboration, Darkside, will release a new album called Live at Spiral House.

Live at Spiral House is a loose and playful collection of jams taken from weeks of rehearsals in Los Angeles last summer. Joined for the first time by drummer Tlacael Esparza, the band took residence rehearsing and jamming after an eight-year hiatus.

“When we decided to get the band back together with Tlac, we knew we needed a space where we could explore what that meant. After a couple of months of rehearsals, we started inviting friends and family to the space and many of these recordings share the fun and cozy spirit of that time,” Jaar says.

Jed DeMoss, the artist and photographer behind both Darkside album covers, documented the summer spent at Spiral House, making the sound recordings on this collection, alongside artist and videographer Will Carrà. They’ve teamed up on a video, which shows the band setting up Spiral House and rehearsing, streaming below.

Darkside’s last album was 2021’s Spiral. In January 2022, they shared the song “Ecdysis!,” which was originally recorded during the sessions for Spiral. They’re currently in Europe on their first tour since 2014.

Tracklisting



01. Liberty Bell

02. Golden Arrow / The Limit

03. Freak, Go Home

04. Dream (Interlude)

05. Heart Jam

06. Question Is to See It All

07. Lero

Live at Spiral House will land on June 9. You can pre-order the album here and stream the mini-documentary about the record’s creation below.