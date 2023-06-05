Deena Abdelwahed Details Second Album 'Jbal Rrsas' LP is scheduled for September 8 release.

Deena Abdelwahed will release her new album on InFiné Music.

Jbal Rrsas is the Tunisian DJ-producer’s second album, following 2018’s Khonnar. It spans seven tracks of bass, techno, and experimental music, which were produced as part of Consortium Commissions, an initiative set up to showcase emerging artists from the Arab world, run by Brussels-based NGO Mophradat.

Infiné will not release any of the tracks before the album’s release in September because they want to present the record as one whole project. But it will be debuted during special listening parties over the course of June in Berlin, Barcelona (during Primavera Sound) and Milan (during Terraforma).

Tracklisting



01. The Key To The Exit مفتاح الفرج

02. Each Day كل يوم

03. Six As Oil ستة زيت

04. Complain نغنغة

05. Violence For Free عنف مجاني

06 .Naive ساذج

07. Pre Island يا شبه جزيرة

Jbal Rrsas LP is scheduled for September 8 release. Meanwhile, you can stream a teaser below and pre-order the album via Bandcamp here.