Deena Abdelwahed Details Second Album
'Jbal Rrsas' LP is scheduled for September 8 release.
Deena Abdelwahed will release her new album on InFiné Music.
Jbal Rrsas is the Tunisian DJ-producer’s second album, following 2018’s Khonnar. It spans seven tracks of bass, techno, and experimental music, which were produced as part of Consortium Commissions, an initiative set up to showcase emerging artists from the Arab world, run by Brussels-based NGO Mophradat.
Infiné will not release any of the tracks before the album’s release in September because they want to present the record as one whole project. But it will be debuted during special listening parties over the course of June in Berlin, Barcelona (during Primavera Sound) and Milan (during Terraforma).
Tracklisting
01. The Key To The Exit مفتاح الفرج
02. Each Day كل يوم
03. Six As Oil ستة زيت
04. Complain نغنغة
05. Violence For Free عنف مجاني
06 .Naive ساذج
07. Pre Island يا شبه جزيرة
Jbal Rrsas LP is scheduled for September 8 release. Meanwhile, you can stream a teaser below and pre-order the album via Bandcamp here.