Dengue Dengue Dengue to Launch New Label with Serene DJ Python Single 'Rosada' is available now.

Dengue Dengue Dengue will launch Kebrada, a new label, with a single from DJ Python, taken from an upcoming compilation.

A floaty journey of ambient synths over a relentless 808 jilted syncopation, “Rosada” serves as a perfect opening to a new label journey.

Like the label, the compilation shines a light on the new wave of talented Latin creatives building inroads into contemporary dance culture. It lands on September 12 and contains a bounty of new and established producers including Nick León, DJ Raff, and Siete Catorce. There’s also a contribution from Dengue Dengue Dengue themselves, and even Lila Tirando a Violeta.

DJ Python, real name Brian Pineyro, has been making waves in New York since 2016. Known for his productions both as DJ Python and as DJ Wey, Pineyro has demonstrated himself to be a versatile producer working across hazy low-fi house, techno, ambient, and breakbeat. He released Mas Amable, his second album, on Incienso earlier this year.

For more information on Dengue Dengue Dengue, check out their XLR8R podcast here.

Tracklisting



01. Dengue Dengue Dengue “Del Alma”

02. Aristidez “Caudal”

03. Merci & Marco “Mokosa” ft. Pierre Kwenders & Chicadora

04. DJ Raff “Babel”

05. QOQEQA “Toroidal”

06. Funeral “Flota”

07. Nick León “Luna y Sol” ft. Lila Tirando a Violeta

08. Dj Python “Rosada”

09. El Irreal Veintiuno “TL-DM”

10. Siete Catorce “Desesperacion”

11. Debit “Omeya” ft. DNGDNGDNG

Rosada is available now, with the full compilation following on September 12. You can order / pre-order both here, and stream “Rosada” below.

<a href="http://kebrada.bandcamp.com/album/discos-en-3-cuartos">Discos en 3/Cuartos by Kebrada</a>