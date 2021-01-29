Dengue Dengue Dengue’s Kebrada Welcomes Peru’s QOQEQA for Debut Album 'AxuxA' LP is scheduled for February 19 release.

The first full solo album on Dengue Dengue Dengue‘s newly launched Kebrada label will come from QOQEQA, real name Daniel Valle-Riestra.

Valle-Riestra, from Lima, Peru—like the label heads—forms part of a new generation of producers emerging from South America, with early releases on Lima’s Terror Negro Records and Eck Echo. AxuxA, his first album, is his debut on Kebrada, which is now based in Berlin, Germany.

We’re told that the record sees Valle-Riestra digging into his Peruvian and Andean roots, and sharing vibrant, electronic textures across an “11-track masterpiece.” Tribal grooves and Latin sounds are reinterpreted into a dream of sub frequencies and spicy rhythm sections.

Dengue Dengue Dengue launched Kebrada in September 2020 with a compilation featuring DJ Python, Debit, and Siete Catorce.

Tracklisting



01. Ama

02. Kilo

03. QOQEQA

04. Kshanti

05. Omega

06. Puntea

07. CalaXucla

08. 888

09. Tutume

10. Momposina

11. Latido

AxuxA LP is scheduled for February 19 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Kilo” and “QOQEQA” in full below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://qoqeqa.bandcamp.com/album/axuxa">AxuxA by QOQEQA</a>