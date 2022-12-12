Denmark’s SØS Gunver Ryberg Launches Label with Second Album
'SPINE' LP is scheduled for February 7 release.
SØS Gunver Ryberg will release a new album in February.
On SPINE, Ryberg, a Danish producer, moves through techno, experimental ambient, and soundsystem-vibrating bass music. The album is the inaugural release on her own label, Arterial, and stands as a “thematically dense statement of intent.”
Ryberg released her first solo album, Entangled, on Shifted‘s Avian imprint, and it was praised for its sensitive approach to noise and abstracted techno. She followed it with WHYT 030 on AD 93.
Tracklisting
01. Unfolding
02. Spine
03. Sensuous sky
04. Mirrored Madness
05. We tumble on the edges
06. Phosphorus cycle
07. Desert bloom
08. Where do we go from here
09. Out of the Shadows
10. Levitating Fluid
SPINE LP is scheduled for February 7 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Spine” in full below and pre-order here.