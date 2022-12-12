Denmark’s SØS Gunver Ryberg Launches Label with Second Album 'SPINE' LP is scheduled for February 7 release.

Photo: Dalin Waldo

SØS Gunver Ryberg will release a new album in February.

On SPINE, Ryberg, a Danish producer, moves through techno, experimental ambient, and soundsystem-vibrating bass music. The album is the inaugural release on her own label, Arterial, and stands as a “thematically dense statement of intent.”

Ryberg released her first solo album, Entangled, on Shifted‘s Avian imprint, and it was praised for its sensitive approach to noise and abstracted techno. She followed it with WHYT 030 on AD 93.

Tracklisting

01. Unfolding

02. Spine

03. Sensuous sky

04. Mirrored Madness

05. We tumble on the edges

06. Phosphorus cycle

07. Desert bloom

08. Where do we go from here

09. Out of the Shadows

10. Levitating Fluid

SPINE LP is scheduled for February 7 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Spine” in full below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://sosgunverryberg.bandcamp.com/album/spine">SPINE by SØS Gunver Ryberg</a>